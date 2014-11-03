Nov 3 September retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Value: 4.8 3.5^ -3.2 -6.9 -3.9 -9.9 -1.5
Volume: 6.6 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5 -9.6 -2.5
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
- In the three months through September, sales volume rose
by 5.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that retail sales picked up
further in September, attaining the strongest year-on-year
growth since January 2014. The launch of some new smartphone
models led to a surge in the sales of consumer durable goods in
that month, and the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and
valuable gifts also rebounded moderately as the high base
effects faded. These helped more than offset the dampening
effect caused by the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn
Festival, which took place in early September this year but in
mid-September last year. Excluding all these incidental factors,
retail sales still made moderate growth in September over a year
earlier, reflecting some improvement in local consumer sentiment
in the third quarter and the support from the continued notable
growth in visitor arrivals.
The spokesman added that despite the recent improvement in
retail sales, the latest figures of retail sales have yet to
reflect the disruptions to the local consumption market caused
by the "Occupy Movement". The downside risks associated with the
changing pattern in tourist spending also linger on. We will
monitor the retail business situation closely.
