Dec 30 November retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May
Value: 4.1 1.4 4.8 3.5 -3.2 -6.9 -3.9
Volume: 7.5 4.3 6.6 2.8 -4.5 -7.5 -4.5
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through November, the volume of sales
rose by 10.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year growth of
retail sales bounced back in November. Consumer sentiment
appeared to have turned more stable, and the notable growth in
inbound tourism in that month also provided support. After
excluding the boost from the surge in sales of consumer durable
goods as a result of the launch of new smartphone models, retail
sales ended the decline in October and resumed a modest
year-on-year growth.
The spokesman added that the retail sales performance in the
near term would continue to depend mainly on the job and income
conditions as well as the expansion pace of inbound tourism. We
also need to stay alert to the unsteady external environment and
the uncertainties associated with the changing pattern of
tourist spending.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at: (bit.ly/14aah3e)
