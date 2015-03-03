March 3 January retail sales data (percent
change from a year earlier):
2015 ___________________2014___________________
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul
Value: -14.6 -4.0^ 4.2 1.4 4.8 3.5 -3.2
Volume: -13.9 -1.4^ 7.6 4.3 6.6 2.8 -4.5
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through January, the volume of sales
rose by 2.5 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that the year-on-year decline
in retail sales in January 2015 was partly due to the distortion
arising from the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year,
which fell in mid-February this year but was in late January
last year. As such, it would be more meaningful to examine the
retail sales figures for January and February combined for a
clearer picture of the underlying trend, when available.
The spokesman added that the near-term performance of retail
sales will continue to hinge on labour market conditions and
growth in tourism. The government also needs to closely monitor
the potential impact on local consumption from various
uncertainties in the external environment.
