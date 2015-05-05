May 5 March retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
________2015________ __________2014___________
Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Value: -2.9 14.8^ -14.5 -4.0 4.2 1.4 4.8
Volume: 0.8 18.1^ -13.8 -1.4 7.6 4.3 6.6
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through March, the volume of sales
was down by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
-- For a breakdown of March retail sales, click on
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman noted that the performance of retail
sales remained sluggish in March. Most types of retail outlets
recorded year-on-year declines in sales, conceivably reflecting
the slowdown in inbound tourism. Retail outlets selling certain
consumer durable goods saw some notable increases in sales,
mainly helped by the launch of certain smartphone models.
The spokesman said the retail sales performance in the near
term is likely to be constrained by the weaker performance of
inbound tourism, although the stable labour market conditions
should still render support to local consumer sentiment. The
government also need to monitor closely if the recent slowdown
in retail business, together with the various uncertainties in
the external environment, would affect the local economy and job
creation down the road.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1dJPisJ
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)