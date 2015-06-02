June 2 April retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
____________2015___________ _______2014_______
Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Value: -2.2 -2.9 14.8 -14.5 -4.0 4.2 1.4
Volume: 2.4 0.8 18.1 -13.8 -1.4 7.6 4.3
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
was down by 4.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales
performance remained subdued in April, mainly dragged by the
marked fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and
valuable gifts, largely reflecting weaker visitor spending on
big-ticket items. Many other items also showed sluggish sales
performance. Yet, retail outlets selling certain consumer
durable goods continued to register notable growth in sales and
provided some buffer, mainly helped by the launch of certain
smartphone models.
The spokesman said the near-term retail sales performance
will continue to hinge on inbound tourism growth, although the
stable labour market conditions should render support to local
consumer sentiment. The government needs to monitor closely
whether the recent slowdown in retail business, as well as the
various uncertainties in the external environment, would affect
the local economy and job creation down the road.
