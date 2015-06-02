June 2 April retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ____________2015___________ _______2014_______ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Value: -2.2 -2.9 14.8 -14.5 -4.0 4.2 1.4 Volume: 2.4 0.8 18.1 -13.8 -1.4 7.6 4.3 CONTEXT: -- In the three months through April, the volume of sales was down by 4.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of April retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales performance remained subdued in April, mainly dragged by the marked fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts, largely reflecting weaker visitor spending on big-ticket items. Many other items also showed sluggish sales performance. Yet, retail outlets selling certain consumer durable goods continued to register notable growth in sales and provided some buffer, mainly helped by the launch of certain smartphone models. The spokesman said the near-term retail sales performance will continue to hinge on inbound tourism growth, although the stable labour market conditions should render support to local consumer sentiment. The government needs to monitor closely whether the recent slowdown in retail business, as well as the various uncertainties in the external environment, would affect the local economy and job creation down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1ERujtu (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)