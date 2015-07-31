July 31 June retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): ___________________2015__________________ 2014 Jun May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Value: -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -2.9 14.8 -14.5 -4.0 Volume: 4.4 4.7^ 2.5 0.8 18.1 -13.8 -1.4 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through June, the volume of sales was down by 3.0 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of June retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales volume grew moderately further in June over a year earlier. The fall in the sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts narrowed, while retail outlets selling certain consumer durable goods registered visible growth in sales. The spokesman said the near-term performance of retail sales is still subject to uncertainties, depending on inbound tourism growth and any spillover to consumption sentiment from the recent stock market volatility. Nevertheless, the stable job and income conditions should provide some support. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1JA06Gz (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)