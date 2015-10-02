Hong Kong, Oct 2 August retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb Value: -5.4 -2.9^ -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -2.9 14.8 Volume: -0.2 1.8^ 4.3 4.7 2.5 0.8 18.1 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through August, the volume of total retail sales remained virtually unchanged. -- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales weakened further and recorded a year-on-year decline in volume terms in August. This was in part due to the slowdown in inbound tourism, while the stock market gyrations of late might also have dented consumer sentiment. Besides, the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell in late September this year but in early September last year, also pushed back some related sales and added weakness to the year-on-year performance of retail sales in August. The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to uncertainties, depending on the performance of inbound tourism and on whether there would be further negative impact from the recent heightened stock market volatility. The government will monitor closely how these factors, as well as the unsteady external environment, may affect the retail business. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1L8oVtI (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)