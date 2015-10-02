Hong Kong, Oct 2 August retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb
Value: -5.4 -2.9^ -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -2.9 14.8
Volume: -0.2 1.8^ 4.3 4.7 2.5 0.8 18.1
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through August, the volume of total
retail sales remained virtually unchanged.
-- For a breakdown of August retail sales click on
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales weakened
further and recorded a year-on-year decline in volume terms in
August. This was in part due to the slowdown in inbound tourism,
while the stock market gyrations of late might also have dented
consumer sentiment. Besides, the difference in timing of the
Mid-Autumn Festival, which fell in late September this year but
in early September last year, also pushed back some related
sales and added weakness to the year-on-year performance of
retail sales in August.
The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
uncertainties, depending on the performance of inbound tourism
and on whether there would be further negative impact from the
recent heightened stock market volatility. The government will
monitor closely how these factors, as well as the unsteady
external environment, may affect the retail business.
