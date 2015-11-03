Nov 3 September retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Value: -6.4 -5.3^ -2.9 -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 -2.9
Volume: -3.1 -0.1^ 1.8 4.3 4.7 2.5 0.8
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through September, the volume of
sales was down by 0.3 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the
preceding three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales slackened
further in September, with most types of retail outlets showing
year-on-year declines in sales. This was notwithstanding the
boosting effect on the sales of food items in September caused
by the difference in timing of the Mid-Autumn Festival between
this year and last year. The subdued performance of retail sales
reflected the weakening of inbound tourism and, to some extent,
the spillover of heightened stock market volatility during the
summer on consumer sentiment.
Looking ahead, retail business will likely be still
constrained by the weak performance of inbound tourism in the
near term. Much will also depend on how the dimmer global
economic outlook will affect the economy and local consumer
sentiment going forward.
