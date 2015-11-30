Nov 30 October retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr
Value: -3.0 -6.3^ -5.3 -2.9 -0.4 -0.1 -2.1
Volume: 1.2 -3.0^ -0.1 1.8 4.3 4.7 2.5
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through October, the volume of sales
rose by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed
some relative improvement in October, helped mainly by visible
growth in sales of certain consumer durable goods amid the
launch of new smartphone models. Yet the fall in sales of
jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts remained
notable, reflecting the drag from the slowdown in tourist
spending.
The outlook for retail sales will likely be still
constrained by the lacklustre performance of inbound tourism.
The possible impact of a weaker global economic outlook on local
consumer sentiment also needs to be watched.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1NkQ4uA
