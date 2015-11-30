Nov 30 October retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Value: -3.0 -6.3^ -5.3 -2.9 -0.4 -0.1 -2.1 Volume: 1.2 -3.0^ -0.1 1.8 4.3 4.7 2.5 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through October, the volume of sales rose by 0.8 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales showed some relative improvement in October, helped mainly by visible growth in sales of certain consumer durable goods amid the launch of new smartphone models. Yet the fall in sales of jewellery, watches and clocks, and valuable gifts remained notable, reflecting the drag from the slowdown in tourist spending. The outlook for retail sales will likely be still constrained by the lacklustre performance of inbound tourism. The possible impact of a weaker global economic outlook on local consumer sentiment also needs to be watched. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/1NkQ4uA (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Meg Shen in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)