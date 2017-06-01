June 1 April retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
2017 2016
April March Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct
Value 0.1 3.0^ -5.8 -1.0 -2.9 -5.4 -2.9
Volume -0.1 2.6^ -6.2 -1.4 -2.9 -5.5 -2.7
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through April, the volume of sales
rose 3.2 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three
months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that retail sales was
largely stable in April compared with year-ago levels, amid the
sustained recovery in visitor arrivals. In recent months, the
drag from the fall in tourist spending eased and local consumer
sentiment continued to hold up well.
Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
hinge on the recovery in inbound tourism as well as the
resilience of local consumption amid rising U.S. interest rates
and other external uncertainties. The government will continue
to monitor the situation closely.
LINK:
-- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the
Hong Kong government website at bit.ly/2rnw1FI
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)