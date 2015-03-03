By Donny Kwok and Clare Baldwin
| HONG KONG, March 3
HONG KONG, March 3 Hong Kong retail sales in
January slid 14.6 percent from a year earlier in their worst
showing since the Asian financial hub was routed by the severe
acute respiratory syndrome scare in 2003.
While a late Lunar New Year was partly to blame - the
holiday fell in mid-February this year but in January last year
- economists say protracted pro-democracy protests hurt tourism.
Big spending mainland Chinese shoppers are avoiding Hong
Kong after protests shut down key parts of the city for two and
a half months at the end of last year. China's slowing economy
and anti-graft campaign have also changed consumption patterns.
A report from CLSA said China's ultra-wealthy are choosing
more exotic holiday locations. Those coming to Hong Kong are
more middle class travellers who buy basic necessities such as
infant milk formula and diapers as opposed to luxury goods.
"Weaker spending power among mainland visitors is seen as
the main reason for the weak data, while recent protests also
hurt the shopping mood among many mainland tourists," said Bank
of East Asia Chief Economist Paul Tang.
Tang said the results were expected and the bank will stick
to its low single-digit retail sales growth forecast for 2015.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKRMA) expects
2015 retail sales performance to grow about 5 percent.
Hong Kong's provisional retail sales for January of HK$46.6
billion ($6.01 billion) were 14.6 percent lower than a year
earlier. Jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts were
among the hardest hit, sliding 21.4 percent.
The figures were Hong Kong's worst monthly performance since
April 2003 when retail sales fell 15.2 percent to HK$12.7
billion.
"I don't see any factor that can boost the sales in the
immediate run," HKRMA chairwoman Caroline Mak told a conference
call, adding she was pessimistic on the retail sector,
particularly as weaker foreign currencies such as the yen and
euro were drawing mainland shoppers to other markets.
Cosmetics company Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd
gave an early glimpse of weakness in the sector when it said on
Tuesday its Lunar New Year sales in Hong Kong and Macau were 10
percent behind where they were last year.
The number of mainland Chinese visitors to Hong Kong during
the first three days of the new year holiday fell for the first
time in about 20 years, according to a major travel industry
group, as a new front of radical activists have turned shopping
malls into a new battleground.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying has promised he
will raise concerns about Chinese tourists with central
government authorities while he is in Beijing for China's annual
parliament meeting.
"It will not be an easy task, in Hong Kong or anywhere else,
to place restrictions on a right that people have already
enjoyed," Leung told reporters on Tuesday, referring to calls
for tightening or scrapping of the multiple-entry permit policy
from China.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Christina WY Lo and Lizzie Ko in HONG
KONG and Megha Rajagopalan in BEIJING; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)