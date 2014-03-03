March 3 January retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): 2014 ________________2013__________________ Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Value: 14.5 5.7 8.5 6.3 5.0 8.1 9.3 Volume: 16.8 6.1 9.1 5.9 4.9 7.2 8.7 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through January, the volume of sales rose 4.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. -- For a breakdown of January retail sales click on COMMENTARY: A government spokesman noted that retail sales recorded an appreciable year-on-year rise in January 2014. The surge, however, was partly affected by the difference in timing of the Lunar New Year, which fell in late January and early February this year but in mid-February last year. It would be more meaningful to analyse the retail sales figures for January and February combined for a clearer picture of the underlying trend, he said. The spokesman added that looking ahead, favourable job and income conditions and sustained growth of inbound tourism should continue to render support to retail business in the near term. But external economic developments need to be closely monitored, especially any change in U.S. monetary policy, and how they may affect the global economic and financial market situations and hence local consumer sentiment down the road. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: link.reuters.com/bap37v (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by)