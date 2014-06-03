June 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$38.8 billion ($5.00 billion) in April, down 9.8
percent in value from a year earlier and down 9.5 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Tuesday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
Apr Mar
Total -9.8 -1.5^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 5.2 9.7^
Fuels -0.6 -5.9
Clothing, footwear 11.6 4.7^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -39.9 -8.8^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 15.0 -12.1^
Furniture, fixtures -0.6 1.6
Other -22.3 -23.0
Supermarkets 6.8 7.9
Department stores -1.3 1.9^
VOLUME
Apr Mar
Total -9.5 -2.5^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 1.9 5.0^
Fuels -2.6 -5.6
Clothing, footwear 9.6 1.8^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -37.7 -6.9
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 15.7 -11.3^
Furniture, fixtures -6.2 -3.8
Other -17.4 -17.8
Supermarkets 4.6 4.7
Department stores -3.3 1.2^
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7538 Hong Kong dollars)
