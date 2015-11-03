Nov 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$35.2 billion ($4.54 billion) in September, down
6.4 percent in value from a year earlier and down 3.1 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Tuesday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
Sept Aug
Total -6.4 -5.3^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 22.8 -10.3^
Fuels -11.8 -7.4
Clothing, footwear -11.6 -11.3^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -22.9 -8.8
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -8.8 -6.3^
Furniture, fixtures -1.6 -5.8^
Other -2.0 50.2
Supermarkets 1.7 0.4
Department stores -5.1 -8.6
VOLUME
Sept Aug
Total -3.1 -0.1^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 18.7 -14.1^
Fuels 0.4 5.2
Clothing, footwear -9.7 -9.0^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.7 0.8
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -6.2 -4.0^
Furniture, fixtures -3.6 -8.4^
Other 5.0 63.3
Supermarkets -0.1 -1.4
Department stores -4.9 -7.8
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)