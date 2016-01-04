Jan 4 November retail sales data (percent change from a year earlier): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Value: -7.8 -3.0 -6.3 -5.3 -2.9 -0.4 -0.1 Volume: -6.0 1.2 -3.0 -0.1 1.8 4.3 4.7 ^ Revised CONTEXT: -- In the three months through November, the volume of sales rose by 2.6 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding three months. COMMENTARY: A government spokesman indicated that retail sales slackened distinctly in November, registering a notable year-on-year decline in volume terms. This was mainly dragged by a further slowdown in inbound tourism. The increased downside risks to economic outlook and recent stock market corrections might also have resulted in more cautious local consumption sentiment. The near-term performance of retail sales will likely be still constrained by the weakness in inbound tourism. The potential impact on local consumer sentiment arising from an uncertain economic outlook amid the U.S. interest rate normalisation and other external headwinds also need to be closely watched. LINK: -- To view the full details of retail sales data, see the Hong Kong government website at: bit.ly/1NZPql7 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)