* Retail sales value declines for 10th consecutive month
* Weak inbound tourism, consumption sentiment hit retail
sales
* Dec sales of jewellery, watches down 17 pct y/y
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong retail sales suffered
their worst annual decline last year since 2002, battered by a
fall in big spending tourists from the mainland and weak
consumer spending.
Retail sales in December slid 8.5 percent from a year
earlier to HK$43.7 billion ($5.62 billion) in value terms, the
biggest percentage decline since January 2015. In volume terms,
December sales fell 6.1 percent.
For the whole of 2015, the value of retail sales fell for
the second year - down 3.7 percent to HK$475.2 billion - in the
biggest decline since 2002 when they dropped 4.1
percent. Total volume slid 0.3 percent.
"Apart from the continued slowdown in inbound tourism, the
uncertain economic outlook and asset market corrections may also
have dented local consumption sentiment," the government said in
a statement.
Hong Kong is bracing for greater economic challenges as the
prospect of interest rate rises drives fears of capital outflows
that could pressure the Asian financial hub at a time when
China's economy is growing at its slowest pace in 25 years.
"Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
still be constrained by the weak performance of inbound
tourism," the government said, adding it would watch closely the
impact from dimmer global economic prospects amid U.S. interest
rate normalisation.
EXPENSIVE SHOPPING DESTINATION
The strong Hong Kong dollar, which is pegged to the U.S.
dollar, has made the city an expensive destination and China's
cash-rich tourists are heading for more exotic destinations.
Hong Kong tourist arrivals fell 2.5 percent in 2015 to 59.32
million, the first decline since 2003 when the city introduced
an individual visitor scheme that lifted travel restrictions for
some mainland Chinese. Mainland visitors account for about three
quarters of visitors.
Hong Kong's comparatively high rents and wages also hurt
companies as fewer mainland tourists have come to the city to
buy handbags, watches and designer clothing.
December sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable
gifts in value terms fell 17 percent, a 16th consecutive month
of decline.
"The luxury goods companies are left in a difficult
situation as they have invested heavily in sizeable and
expensive retail networks in Hong Kong," said Anthea
Arff-Pettersen, analyst, European & UK equities, at Schroder
Investment. "Most companies have seen their profit margins
weaken significantly as footfall in their Hong Kong stores is
down by double digits."
Department store sales slid 12.3 percent on year, against a
4.8 percent drop the previous month, while clothing and footwear
fell 11.6 percent, against an 8.7 percent decline in November.
($1 = 7.7783 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)