* Weak tourism, shrinking asset markets hurt consumption
* March sales of jewellery, watches down 20.3 pct y/y
* March tourists fall 4.3 pct y/y, mainland visitors down
6.9 pct
By Donny Kwok
HONG KONG, May 5 Hong Kong retail sales fell for
the 13th successive month in March, as a fall in visitors and
weak local consumption deepened the pain for retailers in Asia's
shopping hub.
Retail sales in March slid 9.8 percent from a year earlier
to HK$34.7 billion ($4.5 billion) in value terms, less than a
20.6 percent slump in February - its worst since 1999. In volume
terms, March sales dropped 8.8 percent, government data showed
on Thursday.
"The slowdown in inbound tourism continued to pose a severe
drag, and the uncertain economic outlook and asset market
consolidation had conceivably also hurt local consumption
sentiment," the government said in a statement.
For the first quarter of 2016, total retail sales value fell
12.5 percent from a year earlier, and was down 11.3 percent in
volume terms.
Hong Kong is confronting mounting economic challenges from
the prospect of rising U.S. interest rates, which pressures
capital outflows, and from China's economic slowdown.
Recent political tensions with China and growing calls from
radical activists for greater autonomy from Beijing, have
compounded the strains on retail and tourism businesses as
mainland Chinese tourists stay away.
"Looking ahead, the near-term outlook for retail sales will
continue to depend on the performance of inbound tourism," the
government added.
Hong Kong tourist arrivals, which dropped 20.5 percent in
February, slid 4.3 percent from a year ago to 4.21 million in
March. Mainland visitors, which accounted for 72 percent of the
total, fell 6.9 percent to 3.02 million. (bit.ly/1Y715mb)
March sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts
fell 20.3 percent in value terms, a 19th consecutive month of
decline.
Department store sales slid 5.4 percent on year, against a
12.3 percent drop the previous month. Wearing apparel fell 11
percent while medicines and cosmetics increased 1.5 percent.
A string of retailers from fashion to jewellery firms have
posted grim performance figures hit by declining mainland
tourists and weak consumer sentiment.
Casual wear chain Giordano International Ltd's
sales fell 10 percent on year in value terms for the
January-March quarter, while China's top jewellery retailer Chow
Tai Fook Jewellery Group posted a 26 percent fall in
its Hong Kong same-store sales for the quarter ended in March.
MasterCard's MasterCard Advisors said its retail
sales in Hong Kong contracted 11.7 percent in the first quarter
from a year earlier on a fall in Chinese tourists spending.
($1 = 7.7603 Hong Kong dollars)
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Jacqueline
Wong)