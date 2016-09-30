Sept 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$33.9 billion ($4.37 billion) in August, down 10.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 12.7 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2016 Aug July Total -10.5 -7.7 Food, alcohol, 8.8 1.3 tobacco Fuels -6.0 -2.0 Clothing, footwear -3.7 1.4^ Jewellery, clocks, -26.6 -26.2 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -5.7 -8.5 Furniture, fixtures -4.9 5.9^ Other -37.8 -34.4 Supermarkets -0.9 1.9 Department stores -10.7 -6.9 VOLUME 2016 2016 Aug July Total -12.7 -8.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 6.5 -0.9 Fuels -1.0 4.7 Clothing, footwear # 4.7 Jewellery, clocks, -31.7 -29.2 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -3.4 -3.4^ Furniture, fixtures -3.5 6.1^ Other -33.9 -28.6 Supermarkets -3.7 -0.8 Department stores -11.3 -6.7 ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)