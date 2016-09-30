Sept 29 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$33.9 billion ($4.37 billion) in August, down
10.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 12.7 percent
by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed on Friday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
2016 Aug July
Total -10.5 -7.7
Food, alcohol, 8.8 1.3
tobacco
Fuels -6.0 -2.0
Clothing, footwear -3.7 1.4^
Jewellery, clocks, -26.6 -26.2
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -5.7 -8.5
Furniture, fixtures -4.9 5.9^
Other -37.8 -34.4
Supermarkets -0.9 1.9
Department stores -10.7 -6.9
VOLUME
2016 2016
Aug July
Total -12.7 -8.4^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 6.5 -0.9
Fuels -1.0 4.7
Clothing, footwear # 4.7
Jewellery, clocks, -31.7 -29.2
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -3.4 -3.4^
Furniture, fixtures -3.5 6.1^
Other -33.9 -28.6
Supermarkets -3.7 -0.8
Department stores -11.3 -6.7
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7531 Hong Kong dollars)
