UPDATE 1-Dutch court backs Swatch in row with Tiffany over venture
ZURICH, April 25 A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that Swatch Group deserved compensation in a row with U.S. luxury goods maker Tiffany over a failed watch venture.
March 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$40.5 billion ($5.22 billion) in February, down 2.3 percent in value from a year earlier and down 2.3 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
Feb Jan Total -2.3 14.4^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -8.8 20.0 Fuels 2.1 1.8^ Clothing, footwear 2.3 15.2^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -0.5 10.6^ Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 26.1 -13.7
Furniture, fixtures -6.3 -8.8
Other -19.2 90.5 Supermarkets -10.8 20.0^ Department stores 3.2 13.4
VOLUME
Feb Jan Total -2.3 16.7^ Food, alcohol, tobacco -11.3 16.7 Fuels 4.3 1.2 Clothing, footwear 0.6 12.8^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables 4.3 18.2^ Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 23.6 -15.0
Furniture, fixtures -11.1 -13.5^
Other -13.9 104.7 Supermarkets -13.7 17.7^ Department stores 2.3 13.0
^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7573 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Says FY 2017 H1 net profit to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 132.6 million yuan to 162.1 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2016 H1 (147.3 million yuan)