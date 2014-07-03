July 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$39 billion ($5.03 billion) in May, down 4.1 percent in value from a year earlier and down 4.7 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE May Apr Total -4.1 -9.9^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 6.5 5.4^ Fuels # -0.6 Clothing, footwear 5.0 11.7^ Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -24.5 -39.9 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 14.7 14.8^ Furniture, fixtures 1.6 -0.8^ Other -7.8 -22.3 Supermarkets 6.4 6.8 Department stores 2.3 -2.1^ VOLUME May Apr Total -4.7 -9.6^ Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.4 2.1^ Fuels -3.2 -2.6 Clothing, footwear 1.7 9.6 Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -22.7 -37.7 Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 15.4 15.7 Furniture, fixtures -3.2 -6.3^ Other -1.3 -17.5^ Supermarkets 3.4 4.6 Department stores -0.5 -4.0^ ^ Revised # Denotes change within +/-0.05 ($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)