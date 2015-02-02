Feb 2 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$47.8 billion ($6.17 billion) in December, down
3.9 percent in value from a year earlier and down 1.3 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Monday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the value
and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
Dec Nov
Total -3.9 4.2^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 7.4 10.3^
Fuels -10.4 -4.5^
Clothing, footwear -3.7 -2.9^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.3 -2.1^
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 0.5 1.9^
Furniture, fixtures -3.2 9.3^
Other 18.6 35.3^
Supermarkets # 3.5
Department stores -5.3 6.0^
VOLUME
Dec Nov
Total -1.3 7.6^
Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.6 5.7
Fuels -0.9 -1.9^
Clothing, footwear -0.1 -1.3^
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.1 1.4
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 1.6 3.1^
Furniture, fixtures -5.1 6.8^
Other 32.5 49.4
Supermarkets -4.1 -0.9
Department stores -5.3 7.7^
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7534 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)