May 5 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$38.4 billion ($4.95 billion) in March, down 2.9
percent in value from a year earlier and up 0.8 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Tuesday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
Mar Jan-Feb
Total -2.9 -2.0
Food, alcohol, tobacco 4.0 15.3
Fuels -16.4 -16.6
Clothing, footwear -3.3 -3.3
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -18.6 -15.9
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -1.2 11.9
Furniture, fixtures -6.8 8.9
Other 88.4 -15.1
Supermarkets -0.7 3.7
Department stores -7.1 -0.9
VOLUME
Mar Jan-Feb
Total 0.8 -0.3
Food, alcohol, tobacco -0.1 10.1
Fuels -4.3 -2.2
Clothing, footwear -3.5 -1.0
Jewellery, clocks, watches, valuables -16.4 -16.7
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts 0.9 13.7
Furniture, fixtures -8.1 7.3
Other 105.1 -6.1
Supermarkets -3.4 0.1
Department stores -9.0 -1.7
^ Revised
# Denotes change within +/-0.05
($1 = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollars)
