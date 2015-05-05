(Corrects to say February retail sales up 14.9 pct from 4.9 pct
in paragraph 6)
HONG KONG May 5 Hong Kong retail sales fell 2.9
percent by value in March from a year earlier, underscoring the
impact of a drop in mainland Chinese tourists and tighter visa
rules on residents from Shenzhen who visit the Asia financial
centre.
China last month limited the number of visits that residents
from the city just across the border can make to Hong Kong in a
bid to ease the flow of mainland visitors following protests and
clashes that have stirred up tensions.
Chinese authorities also aim to reduce import taxes on
certain unspecified import goods before the end of June to help
boost domestic spending at a time when the economy is slowing.
For the first quarter of 2015, the value of retail sales
fell 2.3 percent from a year earlier, while the volume of retail
sales was virtually unchanged over that period.
For March, retail sales fell to HK$38.4 billion ($4.95
billion) but climbed 0.8 percent by volume.
That followed a 14.9 percent rise in retail sales value in
February, lifted by the Chinese New Year holiday, and a 14.5
percent drop in January in the most marked drop since 2003.
"Most types of retail outlets recorded year-on-year declines
in sales, conceivably reflecting the slowdown in inbound
tourism," the government said in a statement. "The retail sales
performance in the near term is likely to be constrained by the
weaker performance of inbound tourism."
Sales of jewellery, watches and clocks fell 18.6 percent by
value in March compared with a 9.2 percent decline in February
and a 21.4 percent drop in January. They dropped 16.6 percent
for the first quarter, against a 1.0 percent rise for the same
quarter a year earlier.
Some watch sellers in Hong Kong are scaling back operations
amid sluggish business due to a crackdown on corruption launched
by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a drop in tourist arrivals.
Some retailers are asking for discount of up 40 percent before
renewing their leases, according to some property consultants.
Travel industry executives say political tension in Hong
Kong, including democracy demonstrations and protests against
mainland shoppers, in which some people have been harassed, have
discouraged mainland tourists. Some of them avoid Hong Kong and
shop elsewhere tapping the weak currencies there.
($1 = 7.7511 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Anand Basu)