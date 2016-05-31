BRIEF-Vince Holding receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE
* Vince Holding Corp says receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 31 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.2 billion ($4.53 billion) in April, down 7.5 percent in value from a year earlier and down 7.6 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Tuesday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2016 2016 April March Total -7.5 -9.8 Food, alcohol, tobacco 5.0 2.4^ Fuels -1.0 -2.0 Clothing, footwear -5.9 -10.3 Jewellery, clocks, -16.6 -20.4^ watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -5.4 -8.8^ Furniture, fixtures -4.2 -3.2^ Other -31.6 -38.2 Supermarkets 2.4 0.1 Department stores -6.8 -5.4 VOLUME 2016 2016 April March Total -7.6 -8.8 Food, alcohol, tobacco 1.2 -1.8^ Fuels 5.3 4.6 Clothing, footwear -5.9 -7.0^ Jewellery, clocks, -14.8 -17.7 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts -2.4 -2.6^ Furniture, fixtures -4.8 -3.1^ Other -24.0 -32.1 Supermarkets 0.1 -1.2 Department stores -5.6 -3.4^ ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7678 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)
OTTAWA, May 19 Canadian retail sales rose more than expected in March, driven by increased purchases at new and used cars dealers, as well as electronics and appliance stores, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.