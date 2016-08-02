* June sales of jewellery, watches, valuables down 20.4 pct
y/y
* June tourists fall 1.7 pct y/y, mainland visitors down 3.8
pct
* Retailers, travel agent all flag weaker performance
HONG KONG, Aug 2 Hong Kong retail sales fell for
the 16th successive month in June, hurt by a continued drop in
mainland tourists and weak local spending, with retailers now
also facing challenges from a strong local currency.
Uncertainty due to Britain's shock vote to leave the
European Union is expected to weaken the British and other
European currencies, making Hong Kong an even more expensive
place to visit and less attractive for shoppers. The Hong Kong
dollar's peg to the greenback means it is prone to strengthen
when other Asian currencies weaken.
Hong Kong retail sales in June slid 8.9 percent from a year
earlier to HK$33.7 billion ($4.34 billion) in value terms,
slower than a revised 8.3 percent slump in May. In volume terms,
June sales dropped 9.6 percent, government data showed on
Tuesday.
"Looking ahead, the near-term retail sales performance will
still depend on the performance of inbound tourism as well as
the extent to which consumer sentiment will be affected by the
lingering uncertainties about the economic outlook," the
government said in a statement.
Hong Kong tourist arrivals in June fell 1.7 percent from a
year earlier to 4.29 million, after sliding 6.4 percent in May.
Mainland visitors, who account for 74.8 percent of the total,
fell 3.8 percent to 3.21 million in June. (bit.ly/2anEXnp)
Mainland tourists are avoiding Hong Kong amid political
tensions between the territory and Beijing and as other Asian
destinations such as Japan and South Korea offer cheaper travel
options.
The city is also struggling with mounting economic
challenges and a strong currency, as the Hong Kong dollar is
linked to the U.S. dollar. Analysts said Hong Kong is most
exposed to global slowdown after Brexit.
Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts in
June fell 20.4 percent in value terms, the 22nd consecutive
month of decline. Department store sales slid 10.5 percent on
the year, while wearing apparel fell 0.6 percent.
Hang Seng Bank has revised Hong Kong's economic
growth lower to 1.3 percent for 2016, from 1.5 percent
previously, amid increased uncertainty from Brexit.
In addition to jewellery and cosmetics retailers, travel
services providers have also been hit.
China Travel International warned of a 69 percent
fall in first-half profit hurt by yuan depreciation, and a
weaker hotel business in Hong Kong and Macau.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery, China's largest jewellery
retailer by market value, saw narrower declines in same store
sales for the April-June quarter, but Hong Kong and Macau
remained weak.
Smaller rival Chow Sang Sang expects H1 profit to
fall 50-60 percent from a year ago due to weak demand.
($1 = 7.7597 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anne Marie
Roantree and Sam Holmes)