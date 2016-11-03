* HK Sept retail sales -4.1 pct y/y in value, down for 19
months
* Overall sales volume down 3.9 percent
* Sept tourist arrivals fall 3 pct vs 9.4 pct drop in Aug
* Total tourism spending falls 13.6 pct in H1
HONG KONG, Nov 3 Hong Kong's retail sales fell
for the 19th straight month in September as China's economic
slowdown and a strong local currency crimped business activity
and tourism, though the rate of decline eased from the previous
month.
Retail sales slid 4.1 percent from a year earlier to HK$33.8
billion ($4.36 billion) in value terms, after a 10.5 percent
decline in August, government data showed on Thursday.
In volume terms, September sales dropped 3.9 percent
on-year, compared to a 11 percent decline in August.
"The near-term outlook for retail sales is still subject to
uncertainty, depending on the performance of inbound tourism as
well as the extent to which local consumer sentiment will be
affected by various external uncertainties," the Hong Kong
government said in a statement.
Once a favourite shopping destination for mainland Chinese,
those tourists are now heading to other cities, including Japan
and South Korea, which offer cheaper travel options.
Hong Kong's currency is pegged to the U.S. dollar, which
means it is prone to strengthen when other Asian currencies
weaken.
Tourist arrivals in September fell 3 percent from a year
earlier to 4.42 million. That followed a 9.4 percent fall in
August. (bit.ly/2eTgQgT)
Mainland China visitors, who account for 75.4 percent of the
total, fell 5 percent to 3.33 million in September after a 11.3
percent decline in August.
Total tourism spending associated with inbound tourism fell
13.6 percent to HK$143.62 billion in the first half of 2016
compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the
Hong Kong Tourism Board. (bit.ly/2eW3EaN)
Many retailers are switch their focus to local customers as
tourism remains sluggish.
"We are taking proactive action to control costs while
focusing very much on local customers in that market," Carol
Fairweather, CFO of Burberry, told a conference call
last month.
Burberry saw visits to its Hong Kong stores fall in the six
months to September. It plans to cut the size of its flagship
store in Pacific Place in half in the next fiscal year, while it
will renegotiate rents at its stores in the city.
Hong Kong tour operators had flagged earlier that fewer tour
groups were visiting the city as strength of the local currency
has made the once "shopping paradise" a more expensive place to
visit.
The value of China's yuan has fallen about 4 percent against
the resurgent U.S. dollar so far this year.
"Any destination like Hong Kong has got to continue to
reinvent itself to provide new things," David Scowsill,
president and CEO of the World Travel Tourism Council, told
Reuters.
Sales of jewellery, watches, clocks and valuable gifts in
Hong Kong in September fell 12.3 percent in value terms, the
25th consecutive month of decline. Department store sales slid
2.4 percent on the year.
Last month, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery said its
same-store sales in Hong Kong and Macau slid 30 percent for the
July-September quarter, while rival Luk Fook saw its
same store sales down 39 percent.
($1 = 7.7547 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kim
Coghill)