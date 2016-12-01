Dec 1 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$36.1 billion ($4.65 billion) in October, down
2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and down 2.7 percent by
volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed
on Thursday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
2016 2016
Oct Sept
Total -2.9 -4.0^
Food, alcohol, 1.0 -3.1
tobacco
Fuels 5.5 1.3^
Clothing, footwear -3.6 1.8^
Jewellery, clocks, -0.1 -12.3
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -19.6 -11.2
Furniture, fixtures 2.8 -0.7
Other -6.4 -6.1
Supermarkets 3.5 -0.4
Department stores -0.8 -2.4
VOLUME
2016 2016
Oct Sept
Total -2.7 -3.8^
Food, alcohol, -1.0 -5.0^
tobacco
Fuels 4.8 3.1^
Clothing, footwear -3.6 4.7^
Jewellery, clocks, -3.7 -17.3
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, parts -18.7 -10.4^
Furniture, fixtures 2.4 -0.6^
Other 2.0 2.8
Supermarkets 2.0 -2.2
Department stores 0.8 -2.2
^ Revised
($1 = 7.7554 Hong Kong dollars)
