Feb 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$42.4 billion ($5.46 billion) in December, down 2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and 2.8 percent lower by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2016 2016 Dec Nov Total -2.9 -5.4^ Food, alcohol, 5.0 0.9^ tobacco Fuels 3.6 2.4 Clothing, footwear -3.7 3.8^ Jewellery, clocks, 2.3 -14.5^ watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, -13.0 -15.1^ parts Furniture, fixtures 7.3 1.8^ Other -23.9 -15.2 Supermarkets 0.7 -1.1 Department stores -3.2 1.7 VOLUME 2016 2016 Dec Nov Total -2.8 -5.5^ Food, alcohol, 2.9 -1.7 tobacco Fuels -0.1 1.5 Clothing, footwear -0.5 5.0^ Jewellery, clocks, -1.3 -18.4^ watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, -13.0 -14.0^ parts Furniture, fixtures 6.0 0.7^ Other -16.9 -7.1 Supermarkets -2.3 -3.1 Department stores -3.3 2.4 ^ Revised ($1 = 7.7589 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)