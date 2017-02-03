Feb 3 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a
provisional HK$42.4 billion ($5.46 billion) in December, down
2.9 percent in value from a year earlier and 2.8 percent lower
by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department
showed on Friday.
The following are provisional percentage changes in the
value and volume of all retail outlets:
Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year):
VALUE
2016 2016
Dec Nov
Total -2.9 -5.4^
Food, alcohol, 5.0 0.9^
tobacco
Fuels 3.6 2.4
Clothing, footwear -3.7 3.8^
Jewellery, clocks, 2.3 -14.5^
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, -13.0 -15.1^
parts
Furniture, fixtures 7.3 1.8^
Other -23.9 -15.2
Supermarkets 0.7 -1.1
Department stores -3.2 1.7
VOLUME
2016 2016
Dec Nov
Total -2.8 -5.5^
Food, alcohol, 2.9 -1.7
tobacco
Fuels -0.1 1.5
Clothing, footwear -0.5 5.0^
Jewellery, clocks, -1.3 -18.4^
watches, valuables
Consumer durables:
Motor vehicles, -13.0 -14.0^
parts
Furniture, fixtures 6.0 0.7^
Other -16.9 -7.1
Supermarkets -2.3 -3.1
Department stores -3.3 2.4
^ Revised
($1 = 7.7589 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)