May 5 Hong Kong's retail sales totalled a provisional HK$35.7 billion ($4.59 billion) in March, up 3.1 percent in value from a year earlier and up 2.7 percent by volume, figures from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Friday. The following are provisional percentage changes in the value and volume of all retail outlets: Hong Kong retail sales (percent change on year): VALUE 2017 2017 March Jan-March Total 3.1 -1.3 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.9 1.9 Fuels 9.1 7.3 Clothing, footwear 1.7 -4.1 Jewellery, clocks, 8.4 1.4 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 16.0 2.8 Furniture, fixtures -0.4 -3.8 Other 9.5 -7.8 Supermarkets 2.6 -1.9 Department stores 0.1 -1.2 VOLUME 2017 2017 March Jan-March Total 2.7 -1.7 Food, alcohol, tobacco 2.5 0.9 Fuels 1.6 -0.3 Clothing, footwear 1.7 -2.0 Jewellery, clocks, 8.3 -1.4 watches, valuables Consumer durables: Motor vehicles, parts 11.5 0.5 Furniture, fixtures -3.5 -5.9 Other 13.4 -3.6 Supermarkets 0.2 -4.2 Department stores -1.3 -2.1 ($1 = 7.7828 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu in HONG KONG; Editing by Sunil Nair)