March 30 February retail sales data
(percent change from a year earlier):
2017 2016
Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Aug
Value -5.7 -1.0^ -2.9 -5.4^ -2.9 -4.0 -10.5
Volume -6.1 -1.4 -2.9^ -5.5^ -2.7 -3.8 -11.0
^ Revised
CONTEXT:
-- In the three months through February, the volume of sales
was down by 3.9 percent, seasonally adjusted, from the preceding
three months.
COMMENTARY:
A government spokesman indicated that the performance of
retail sales was still constrained by a lack of growth in
tourist spending despite a modest recovery in visitor arrivals
in recent months. Taking the first two months of 2017 together
to neutralise the distortions by the timing of the Lunar New
Year, the volume of retail sales declined by 3.6 percent
year-on-year, similar to that in the fourth quarter of 2016.
Looking ahead, the performance of retail sales will depend
on the recovery pace of inbound tourism as well as whether
consumer sentiment will be affected by the various external
uncertainties. At present, local consumer sentiment remains well
underpinned by the prevailing favourable job and income
conditions. The government will continue to monitor the
situation closely.
