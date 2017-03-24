* Presumed new Hong Kong leader seen stoking tensions
* High property prices remain major livelihood problem
* Tycoon Li Ka-shing warns HK must avoid past divisions to
advance
* China seen interfering in election with "invisible hand"
By Venus Wu and Jess Macy Yu
HONG KONG, March 24 Hong Kong on Sunday will
likely select Beijing's favoured candidate for its next leader
who some say will further divide a city where middle class
families have become increasingly disaffected by political
tension and economic hardship.
The former British colony, governed under a "one country,
two systems" arrangement, was promised a high degree of autonomy
and the right to select its chief executive when it was handed
over to Communist Chinese rule in 1997.
But on Sunday, 20 years later, only 1,200 people on an
election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists will vote for
the next leader of the Asian financial hub which witnessed weeks
of sometimes violent street protests in 2014 calling for
universal suffrage.
Former top civil servant Carrie Lam is widely expected to
win, thanks to Beijing's backing. Former finance chief John
Tsang, more popular with the densely populated city's 7.3
million people, is expected to get around a quarter of the vote.
An evening rally for Tsang on Friday drew thousands who
thronged the sidewalks of Hong Kong's central financial district
calling for a populist leader to be elected for once.
"My heart hurts. It really pains me," said one woman named
Leung who works for an NGO. "Why can't we have a leader who can
represent us in Hong Kong? ...John Tsang's manifesto is not
perfect, but he can unite us," she said as crowds waved their
mobile phones as in a candlelight vigil.
With Lam's victory on the cards, some middle class residents
see the lack of democracy again fuelling political division and
fresh protests, leaving them powerless to tackle livelihood
issues such as high property prices and rising inequality.
"The middle class are affected by several problems, the rule
of law, governance, housing," said Nick Chung, a 25-year-old
working in the IT sector.
"I think it's no longer a matter of helping the middle class
alone. It's a structural problem."
CHINA'S "INVISIBLE HAND"
Lam has spoken of unifying Hong Kong as one of her top
priorities, but some expect her backing from Beijing to have the
opposite effect.
Politicians and insiders say Beijing's interference in this
election has been unprecedented, violating constitutional
safeguards of the city's autonomy.
Mark Pinkstone, a retired civil servant who campaigned for
Regina Ip, another former top official eyeing the top job who
dropped out of the race, said many election committee members
had received phone calls and had face-to-face meetings with
Chinese officials who lobbied them to vote a certain way.
"(China's) Central Liaison Office is running the show,"
Pinkstone told Reuters. Other politicians, including pro-China
Michael Tien, have complained publicly about Beijing's
"invisible hand".
Zhang Xiaoming, the head of the Liaison Office in Hong Kong,
China's main representative office in the city, has dismissed
accusations of electoral manipulation. The office didn't respond
to a faxed request for comment.
"You see the eventual demise of 'one country, two systems',
and if the current rate of deterioration continues ... it will
rapidly become 'one country, one system," widely respected
former chief secretary Anson Chan told Reuters.
ECONOMIC STRAIN
Li Ka-shing, Hong Kong's richest man, warned this week that
the territory's once humming economy was increasingly being
weighed down by political tension.
Li suggested the past five years under staunchly pro-Beijing
leader Leung Chun-ying, who took a hard line with the 2014
protests, sending in police to clear the streets after 79 days,
had been the most tumultuous since the handover and said there
"must not be a repeat" of this for Hong Kong to flourish again.
Annual growth rates for Hong Kong's $264 billion economy
have steadily declined over the past two decades. Last year,
fourth quarter growth stood at 3.1 percent year on year, below
the median of 5 percent seen over the last 40 years, according
to Thomson Reuters data.
While still a low-tax and simple regime for business, the
city's economy remains dominated by developers, lacks cutting
edge innovation and is hampered by high costs for commercial and
residential property. A regular apartment in Hong Kong now costs
around $25,000 per square metre, making the city one of the
world's most expensive alongside New York and London.
The lack of economic opportunity and high costs are helping
to fuel a disaffected younger generation clamouring in vain for
greater democracy and a more equitable society, driving more
talented Hong Kong people abroad in a burgeoning brain drain.
"If I really want a better living standard, of course it
needs to be overseas," said Veronica Chung, a 22-year-old violin
teacher.
"When the housing price is so high ... it's impossible to
have a high living standard. You get back home from work and
you'll just be facing four walls. You can't be happy."
