Combo photo of Hong Kong Chief Executive candidates (R) Henry Tang and Leung Chun-ying, during a forum in Hong Kong March 12, 2012. The two businessmen competing for the job, Tang and Leung, are elite political insiders with longstanding ties to Beijing. Both, however, have... REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG Days before Hong Kong selects its next leader, China may have turned its back on presumed front-runner Henry Tang as a tide of public discontent over a scandal-tainted race threatens street protests and the prospect of a re-election.

Unlike other leadership transitions since Britain handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, scandals and mud-slinging between two of the leading contenders for "chief executive" have shaken the capitalist hub and exposed some of its longstanding struggles under Chinese control.

Hong Kong has enjoyed wide-ranging autonomy since the handover and Communist Party rulers in Beijing promised it full democracy as an "ultimate aim".

But its people still have no direct say in electing their next leader, who will be chosen on Sunday by a 1,200-member election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists.

With China itself facing a critical leadership transition later in the year, the Hong Kong scandals have come as an unwelcome and poorly timed distraction.

Tang was once widely considered Beijing's preferred candidate for the top job, but political sources and the media have suggested a shift in allegiance to his rival, Leung Chun-ying, especially from more hardline leftist factions of China's Liaison Office in Hong Kong that has traditionally held sway over how Beijing handles the city's affairs.

Tang has been tarnished by an illegal construction scandal and self-confessed marital infidelities, while Leung faces a conflict of interest probe connected to a construction project and accusations of running a dirty election campaign.

Liu Yandong, a member of China's decision-making Politburo with key responsibility over Hong Kong, visited the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen this week to lobby election committee members for Leung, according to media reports.

"It is definitely a fact that the China Liaison Office is canvassing and pulling votes for C.Y. Leung," said a member of the election committee. A media relations officer at the office denied it was backing one candidate over another.

LOSS OF FACE WOULD MEAN LOSS OF CONTROL

If neither candidate musters a majority of the 1,200 or so votes, a re-election will be held two months later.

"They (Beijing) don't want to do it again in May because this would be a loss of face," said political analyst Willy Lam.

"If neither of the two candidates can get the 600 votes, it means that Beijing has lost control."

Opinion polls suggest Tang only has around 20 percent support. Given a choice, however, more Hong Kong people seem to be demanding a fresh poll with fresh candidates.

The opposition Democratic camp and pro-business Liberal Party, which directly hold around a fifth of seats on the election committee, are planning to spurn both candidates and cast blank ballots in a bid to torpedo proceedings.

More may follow.

"The most important thing is we have doubts of the integrity of both candidates and so we believe the responsible thing to do is not to forcefully vote for one," said Selina Chow, a senior member of the Liberal Party and a former government adviser on the city's Executive Council.

Nagging rumours of Leung's underground Communist Party membership -- which he has denied -- and an ambiguous ideological stance have unnerved some in Hong Kong, where civil rights and freedoms are cherished.

Tang admitted on Wednesday that Leung may now have a winning chance, but declined to comment on whether Beijing officials are supporting his opponent.

Tang still enjoys support from less hardline Chinese factions and the business establishment -- another major force in Hong Kong -- including Asia's richest man, Li Ka-shing, and other tycoons.

Political currents drifting in favour of Leung don't leave him immune to a large-scale public backlash following Sunday's poll if he wins.

Thousands are expected to demonstrate on election day, including civic, student and pro-democracy groups, no matter who wins.

"He'll have a very hard time," the election committee member said of Leung. "He'll face a very hostile democratic opposition, a relatively hostile public ... and he'll face a very hostile civil service. So it will not be a honeymoon period for him."

(Editing by Nick Macfie)