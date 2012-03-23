HONG KONG, March 22 Property interests dominate
Hong Kong's economy and hold great sway over the scandal-hit
leadership "election" taking place on Sunday, but public
resentment over the influence of big business is growing in the
world's most expensive housing market.
China regained control of Hong Kong from Britain in 1997,
promising the financial hub full democracy as an ultimate goal,
but the people still have no direct say in choosing their next
leader and have threatened to take to the streets in protest on
Sunday whatever the result.
Hong Kong executive Markus Shaw, the grand nephew of media
and film mogul Run Run Shaw, branded the territory's economy an
oligarchy, dominated by conglomerates, most with their roots in
property. They have great influence over the 1,200-member
election committee, which will choose a successor to the bow
tie-wearing chief executive, Donald Tsang.
"You know they are basically controlling blocks of votes,"
Shaw told Reuters in his office where he oversees his family's
wealth. "That kind of hurdle is very hard to overcome unless you
are their chosen candidate."
Shaw's cynicism illustrates the skewed nature of Hong Kong's
political landscape in which greater forces -- Beijing's
Communist Party leaders and the city's tycoons -- are able to
influence policy making for their own ends. The election
committee is stacked with Beijing loyalists.
Beijing's desire for control and the tycoons' thirst for
favourable land policies drown out public demands for democracy
and affordable housing in what is often hailed as one of the
freest and most open economies in Asia, if not the world.
"That's the dirty secret about Hong Kong, really,"
shareholder activist David Webb said.
Hong Kong is perennially rated the world's freest economy,
thanks to low taxes and a lack of duties, but he said industries
such as real estate were run by cartels.
"The fact that we keep winning the freest economy in the
world is only because there aren't measures of the freedom of
the domestic economy."
A series of scandals, many of them real-estate related, has
stirred public anger about the tight link between property
tycoons and Hong Kong's leaders.
One candidate in Sunday's election, Henry Tang, until
recently believed to have Beijing's blessing, has been rocked by
revelations of a 2,400-sq ft illegal basement below a family
mansion, bigger than most people's homes in the densely
populated city.
'COZY RELATIONSHIP'
Outgoing leader Tsang has been criticised for accepting
advantages from property tycoons, mingling with the ultra-rich
on private yachts and jets, and renting a 6,000-sq ft apartment
in southern China at favourable rates.
"There's always been this cozy relationship between the
tycoon community and politicians," Peter Churchouse, a property
investor who runs the family office Portwood Capital, said. "The
tycoons have ridden roughshod over the public and public
opinion."
Many tycoons sit on the election committee, including Li
Ka-shing, Asia's richest man and founder of Cheung Kong
(Holdings) ; Thomas Kwok Ping-kwong, one of the
brothers running Sun Hung Kai Properties, Asia's
largest developer by market value; and Lee Shau-kee, the leader
of Henderson Land.
The three families control swathes of votes among the 1,193
election committee members through interests i n industries like
hotels and transport, such as Sun Hung Kai subsidiary Kowloon
Motor Bus, independent observers like Webb say. Unlike Markus
Shaw, who did not make it onto the election committee, all of
the 18 people representing the property industry were
uncontested appointees to the committee.
Sun Hung Kai, Cheung Kong and Henderson Land dominate the
market for residential real estate. They will provide 54 percent
of the 20,398 private housing units expected to be launched in
the city in 2012, Barclays Capital estimates.
Land premiums made up 17.4 percent of government revenue in
the 2010-2011 financial year, or HK$65.5 billion ($8.4 billion).
Stamp duty from property sales made up another 6.5 percent of
collections. That means 24 percent of the money the government
raised came from property deals.
Current Hong Kong "chief executive" Tsang got into hot water
after newspapers got wind of a private jet trip to the Thai
resort island of Phuket on a private jet that local media have
said is owned by Cheung Chung-kiu, a billionaire dubbed the "Li
Ka-shing of Chongqing" and chairman of the developer CC Land
.
Tsang also cruised back from Macau aboard a $19 million
yacht owned by a company linked to billionaire tycoon Thomas
Lau, the South China Morning Post reported. Lau, who will vote
on Sunday, is the brother of Joseph Lau, one of Hong Kong's
best-known developers who runs Chinese Estates Holdings
.
"Until recently, crony capitalism was a conspiracy theory,"
Shaw said. "Now with what's happened with Donald Tsang and his
relationship with these businessmen, the conspiracy theory has
been revealed to be true."
Shaw says he will also take to the streets if Tang, the
candidate favoured by big business and explicitly backed by the
likes of Li Ka-shing, is elected. Tang's main opponent, Leung
Chun-ying, left the property brokerage firm DTZ to run, and
faces a legislative probe over a conflict of interest
construction scandal.
'ROOT AND BRANCH CHANGE NEEDED'
"I would march. I think a lot of establishment figures would
march," Shaw said. "It will be suicidal to support a candidate
that has no support of the public.".
Christine Loh, co-founder of the think tank Civic Exchange,
believes Hong Kong's dependence on land sales has created a
"political economy of land" the next leader needs to address.
"There's a sense of entitlement to certain things -- that is
what gets the man in the street," Loh said. "It isn't just the
individuals that come together. The system binds them together.
That is the change that is most difficult. You need a root and
branch change."
Vested interests in property run extremely deep. With little
social security, anybody who owns a home is desperate to see
house prices supported. Hong Kong's first post-colonial leader,
shipping tycoon Tung Chee-hwa, stepped down mid-office after an
estimated half a million people took to the streets in 2003,
including those suffering negative equity after a property
bubble burst.
The dominance of the leading developers is partly the result
of a high capital threshold to bid for the most lucrative land
sites. The likes of Churchouse say it costs HK$1 billion (US$128
million) to "get into the game" in major land auctions,
excluding all but the biggest developers.
As for Sunday's election, Hong Kong's next leader may not be
the person the property tycoons want, unlike Tung Chee-hwa and
the incumbent Tsang.
While the public has no vote, critical media coverage of
Tang and the threat of mass protests have now seemingly shifted
Beijing's allegiance to Leung, whom many developers oppose given
his advocacy of more land being allocated for cheap public
housing.
"They thought that Henry Tang was their man," said Paul
Zimmerman, an architect and advocate for improved urban
development. "Now they are finding out Henry Tang is not a good
horse to bet on, that he is damaged goods."
John Au-yeung, who runs the property brokerage Fidelity
Realty, believes tycoons will continue to exert a high degree of
control over Hong Kong, regardless of who wins.
"The developers have too strong an influence with the
central government," he said. "They have direct access to our
top leaders. They can talk to Beijing whenever they want to."