* SFC set to allow inverse and leveraged ETFs

* Products use derivatives, debt to amplify daily returns

* Non-Hong Kong, non-China products to get OK first

By Michelle Price

HONG KONG, Feb 4 Hong Kong's securities regulator is set to unveil new rules paving the way for the launch of higher-risk exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that U.S. regulators are trying to restrict, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is expected to release guidance in coming days that will allow ETF providers to launch so-called inverse and leveraged funds in the financial centre, said two sources briefed on the matter, despite concerns that these products can sometimes hurt investors.

"There are a whole load of firms lining up to launch these products," said one of the sources. The sources declined to be identified because the discussions are not public.

Leveraged and inverse ETFs, which typically deliver a multiple of the positive or negative daily return of the reference index, have taken off in the United States and in some Asian markets including Korea, Taiwan and Japan but are not yet permitted in Hong Kong.

The SFC has historically taken a conservative approach to approving new funds but the watchdog has been under pressure from the industry to allow more sophisticated products amid fears Hong Kong's ETF market is falling behind regional rivals.

A spokesman for the SFC declined to comment.

Leveraged ETFs use derivatives or debt to amplify the daily gains of an underlying benchmark by as much as three times while inverse or "short" ETFs, which can also be leveraged, use derivatives to profit from the decline in the daily value of an underlying benchmark.

The total global assets under management of short and leveraged exchange-traded products at the end of June 2015 was $62.8 billion, according to ETF provider Boost.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in December it would clamp down on leveraged and inverse ETFs due to fears the use of derivatives, which amplify losses as well as gains, increases counterparty and liquidity risk.

The SFC is expected to approve the new ETFs in phases, with non-Hong Kong and non-China focused products to get the green light first, followed by Hong Kong-focused products, the sources said. Products based on mainland China may be approved in the longer-term, they added.

"We would not recommend investors to use these ETFs as a speculative tool, but rather, use them as a portfolio risk management or hedging tool," said Jackie Choy, ETF strategist for Morningstar in Hong Kong. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)