HONG KONG Oct 26 A landmark stock trading agreement between Hong Kong and Shanghai will not be launched next week as initially expected as the link-up has not yet won regulatory approval, the Hong Kong stock exchange's chief executive, Charles Li, said on Sunday.

"We are waiting for regulatory approval. (The scheme) is finalised and ready to go, but I am not the one to push the button and whoever is will be considering a variety of factors," Li said during a telephone news conference.

The trading agreement, announced in April, was widely expected to be launched on Oct. 27. But a group of major banks and investors asked last week to be given more time to prepare for trading amid a lack of clarity over taxation and other issues, Reuters has reported.

Li said the Hong Kong stock exchange was awaiting regulatory clearance from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commision, but could not clarify which authority in mainland China was ultimately responsible for approving the scheme.

He also declined to give any specific timeframe for the launch: "I am not in the loop. When we have further information we will update the market."

"This is not a question of whether we are going to do this, but when," he said. (Reporting by Michelle Price, writing by Lisa Jucca; editing by Jason Neely)