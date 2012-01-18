Hong Kong Jan 18 China at one time may
have been better known for fashion knockoffs than catwalk
creations, but Chinese haute-couture is now finding its feet on
the international stage -- even as it grows ever more popular
with customers at home.
Chinese designers have been front and centre at Hong Kong
Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012, which ends on Thursday,
taking advantage of the nearly 2,000 exhibitors from 26
countries and regions to make their mark.
"China's been the clothing factory of the world for some
time," said Chinese designer Qi Gang, whose creations featured
bright colours, sequins, fur and feathers.
"But as our economy develops, we are also becoming a country
of famous brands, big brands. This trend is unstoppable," he
told Reuters TV.
Qi, who describes his styles as "sexy and extravagant," is
profiting from the growing affluence of his vast nation, whose
economic growth has been hit by a sluggish global economy but
still posted annual growth of 8.9 percent in the fourth quarter.
His SCfashion label saw turnover of $47 million last year,
and his chain of stores across the mainland rose to 40 from 25.
Qi joins a growing host of Chinese designers including Uma
Wang, Qiu Hao and Ma Ke, whose "exception" label is known as the
closest thing China has to its own luxury brand.
"Chinese designers are definitely marking their
territory,"said Craig Lawrence, a U.K.-based knitwear designer,
who said that China is likely to benefit from moves by Western
fashion capitals, such as Paris, to become more global.
"They're putting their stamp down on the international
platform because (this) Fashion Extravaganza is such a mix of
international people and there's so much press from around the
world it helps create a buzz."
But while international brands still dominate the luxury
markets, local brands have a home advantage, said fashion
researcher Angelia Teo, content director, Asia-Pacific, WGSN.
"A lot of the Chinese designers will find a lot of
satisfaction and a lot of return if they base their businesses
on a domestic standpoint, simply because there is such an
appetite for it," she added, noting that local shoppers are
developing a more sophisticated sense of style.
"We start to see the Chinese become more nationalistic in
the way they purchase items. So they want to buy something
that's Chinese, they want to buy a design aesthetic they've
grown up with. The Chinese designers are meeting that need."
(Reporting by Tessa Dunlop at Reuters TV; editing by Elaine
Lies and Paul Casciato)