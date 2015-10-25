HONG KONG Oct 25 About 100 people were injured
on Sunday when a ferry returning from Macau to Hong Kong
collided with an unknown object, a police department official
said.
The injured were treated in five different hospitals in Hong
Kong, though the nature and extent of injuries were not
immediately known, the official said. Local media group RTHK
said six people had suffered serious injuries in the accident.
The incident occurred around 1850 Hong Kong time (1050 GMT)
on Sunday, near the island of Lantau, the official told Reuters,
adding that the cause of the incident was being investigated.
Hong Kong is one of the world's busiest shipping channels.
While serious accidents are rare, the waters have become
increasingly crowded with leisure boats and vessels that ferry
passengers to the nearby gambling hub of Macau.
Macau is the only place in China where casino gambling is
legal, making it popular with gamers and tourists to the city.
In 2012, 39 people were killed in a ferry collision in Hong
Kong's worst maritime disaster in decades.
In Sunday's accident, the vessel was said to have taken in
water and lost power after the collision, RTHK said.
It said passengers described chaotic scenes as people
stumbled around in the dark, some bleeding and others with
injuries to their arms and legs.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Gareth Jones)