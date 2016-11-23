HONG KONG Nov 23 Hong Kong's securities regulator on Wednesday launched a consultation on tighter regulations for the asset management industry in the Asian financial hub, moving to step up investor protections and market integrity.

The consultation followed a review of major international regulatory developments, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement.

These included work by regulatory bodies such as the Financial Stability Board and the International Organization of the Securities Commissions on issues from systemic risk, shadow banking and liquidity risk management to conflicts of interest.

The SFC paper envisages changes to the current fund managers' code of conduct on such aspects as securities lending and repurchase agreements, safe custody of funds, liquidity risk management and disclosure of leverage.

It also proposes steps to remove conflicts of interest in the sale of investment products. (Reporting by Michelle Price; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)