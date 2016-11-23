HONG KONG Nov 23 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Wednesday launched a consultation on tighter
regulations for the asset management industry in the Asian
financial hub, moving to step up investor protections and market
integrity.
The consultation followed a review of major international
regulatory developments, the Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) said in a statement.
These included work by regulatory bodies such as the
Financial Stability Board and the International Organization of
the Securities Commissions on issues from systemic risk, shadow
banking and liquidity risk management to conflicts of interest.
The SFC paper envisages changes to the current fund
managers' code of conduct on such aspects as securities lending
and repurchase agreements, safe custody of funds, liquidity risk
management and disclosure of leverage.
It also proposes steps to remove conflicts of interest in
the sale of investment products.
