HONG KONG Feb 26 In a bid to rival Singapore,
Hong Kong is introducing sweeping tax measures aimed at making
it a more attractive centre in Asia for global corporations to
trade foreign exchange.
Hong Kong is established as a regional centre for company
headquarters. But multinationals have tended to choose Singapore
to manage foreign exchange operations, drawn by a low-tax base
and pro-business policies.
To counter that, Hong Kong will table a bill to remove
hurdles that deter companies from locating their treasury
functions in Hong Kong, Financial Secretary John Tsang said on
Wednesday.
At the heart of the tax changes is a proposal to make all
inter-company interest tax deductible for corporate treasury
centres, which should bring Hong Kong into line with Singapore.
The government also wants to slash the headline tax rate on
profits arising from specific treasury activities to 8.25
percent, half the current rate and below Singapore's 10 percent
rate.
"Singapore has been offering tax incentives for finance and
treasury centres since 2004 and in that time has really built up
its corporate FX and treasury capability," said James Badenach,
financial services tax partner at EY in Hong Kong.
"With the liberalisation of the RMB (yuan), Hong Kong has a
significant opportunity to close the gap with Singapore, but to
capture its share of corporate FX flow it needs to attract more
corporate treasury centres."
Hong Kong's average daily FX turnover as of April 2013 was
$275 billion, ranking it third in Asia, well behind Singapore
and Japan, and fifth globally, data from the Bank of
International Settlements shows.
Corporate treasury centres operate like a company's internal
bank. They enter trades to hedge currency risk and commodity
price swings, manage borrowing and lending, reinvest idle cash,
and raise capital. Foreign exchange trades are a major part of
these activities.
About half of the 7,585 foreign or mainland companies
operating in Hong Kong are regional headquarters or central
offices that carry out treasury functions, an October 2014
survey by InvestHK and the Census and Statistics Department
shows.
More than 12,000 European and U.S. companies have operations
in Singapore, many of which use the city as regional
headquarters, according to European Union and U.S. figures.
Until now, interest income earned by a corporate treasury
centre on inter-group transactions, such as a loan to an
overseas group company, was taxable in Hong Kong. Interest
expense paid on the loan was not tax deductible.
Badenach said Hong Kong is the only major Asian financial
centre that has been adopting this tax treatment on treasury
functions.
(Additional reporting by Michelle Chen and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE:; Editing by Neil Fullick)