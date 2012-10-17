HONG KONG Oct 17 Hong Kong's anti-graft agency
charged a former development secretary over an alleged housing
fraud involving HK$700,000 ($90,300) on Wednesday, in the latest
blow to the city's new leader who has vowed to restore
confidence in the government after a series of scandals.
Mak Chai-kwong, who quit in mid-July barely two weeks after
he was appointed, was charged along with Tsang King-man,
assistant director of the highways department, over counts of
conspiracy to defraud the Hong Kong government between 1985 and
1990, the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said.
The two men concealed that they each had a financial
interest in the flat they had leased from each other's wives,
the anti-graft agency said.
Mak declined to comment after he appeared at the
headquarters of the ICAC, local media reported.
The news comes just months after Hong Kong leader Leung
Chun-ying was embroiled in a housing scandal involving illegal
structures at his HK$500 million ($64 million) home in the
exclusive Peak district.
Leung, who took over as leader on July 1, has made
affordable housing a priority in a city where many residents
need to work their whole life to pay off a mortgage on a small
home.
The most prominent of a recent spate of scandals involving
top government officials concerns former chief secretary Rafael
Hui, who was charged in mid-July for allegedly accepting
payments and unsecured loans totalling about HK$34 million from
Thomas and Raymond Kwok, the billionaire co-chairmen of Sun Hung
Kai Properties.
That case confirmed what many have long suspected were cosy
relations between business tycoons and government officials,
triggering a wave of public condemnation.
($1 = 7.7512 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and
Jeremy Laurence)