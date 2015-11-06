HONG KONG Nov 6 A Hong Kong judge on Friday
extended a press gag order in a case involving one of Asia's top
universities, renewing concerns about press freedom in the
Chinese-controlled city in the wake of last year's pro-democracy
protests.
The injunction, initiated by the chairman of Hong Kong
University's governing council, bans media from reporting on the
council's closed-door meetings, after members voted in September
not to promote a former law school dean, despite him having been
the sole nominee for the post.
The decision was widely perceived as political interference.
A student member of the council broke his confidentiality
agreement to summarize what had been said in the meeting and by
whom, and secret recordings of the meeting were leaked to a
local broadcaster.
The court retained the press gag but said it only applied to
council meetings between June 30 and the date of the injunction
on Oct. 30. The gag order had previously applied to all council
meetings.
The case is due to resume on November 24.
The Hong Kong Journalists' Association condemned the
injunction, saying it was a test case for Hong Kong's freedoms.
"We hope the injunction order can be entirely removed," HKJA
chairwoman Sham Yee-lan said. "This is related to Hong Kong's
core values, the freedom of speech and freedom of press."
For more than a century, Hong Kong University has served as
a bastion of liberal education in the city that returned from
British to Chinese rule in 1997, producing many of its top
politicians, bureaucrats and lawyers.
Hong Kong's constitution guarantees the financial enclave a
high degree of autonomy denied in mainland China by its
Communist leaders, including academic freedom, broad individual
rights and an independent judiciary.
Liberals see the blocked appointment as part of a broad move
to limit academic freedom at an institution whose students and
academics played a big role in 79 days of protests last year
that saw thousands take to the streets demanding full democracy.
(Reporting by Clare Baldwin and Stella Tsang; Editing by Nick
Macfie)