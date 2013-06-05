BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off 14-day variable rate reverse repo
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
SINGAPORE, June 5 China's total gold imports from Hong Kong fell to 125.715 tonnes in April from a record high of 223.519 tonnes in the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, despite a drop in prices of the metal to two-year lows during the month.
Net gold flow - which excludes imports by the former British colony from China - reached 80.101 tonnes, down from 136.185 tonnes in March, according to data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. (www.censtatd.gov)
China does not publish gold trade data. The numbers from Hong Kong - a main conduit for gold into China - help gauge China's trade of the precious metal. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
Vietnam reported on Wednesday that its consumer price index in March was 4.65 percent higher than a year earlier, easing from February's 5.02 percent rise. To see stories on inflation data in Asia, double click in the brackets: MARCH 2017 > Vietnam's March inflation slows to 4.65 pct y/y FEBRUARY 2017 > Malaysia inflation at fastest pace in 8 years > Singapore CPI rises the most since September 2014 > Ris
* Says drug indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV-1 infection