SINGAPORE, June 5 China's total gold imports from Hong Kong fell to 125.715 tonnes in April from a record high of 223.519 tonnes in the previous month, data showed on Wednesday, despite a drop in prices of the metal to two-year lows during the month.

Net gold flow - which excludes imports by the former British colony from China - reached 80.101 tonnes, down from 136.185 tonnes in March, according to data from the Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department. (www.censtatd.gov)

China does not publish gold trade data. The numbers from Hong Kong - a main conduit for gold into China - help gauge China's trade of the precious metal. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)