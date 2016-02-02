HONG KONG Feb 2 Hong Kong securities regulator said on Tuesday Goldman Sachs failed to follow sections of the city's takeovers code when it acted as financial advisor for Wing Hang Bank Ltd in a $5 billion offer for the Hong Kong lender in 2014.

Goldman's "conduct fell far short of the standards expected" as the New York-based firm did not comply with restrictions on research on Wing Hang and executed trades in securities of the Hong Kong lender without making proper disclosures, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement.

In a statement responding to the SFC censure, Goldman said: "Upon becoming aware of the issue we immediately reported the matter to the SFC and undertook necessary remedial measures."

