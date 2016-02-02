* Goldman's conduct "fell far short" of expected standards-SFC

* Goldman self-reported non compliance to HK regulator

* US firm breached HK rules on trading, research on Wing Hang Bank (Adds details of the Wing Hang takeover, Goldman's breaches)

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong's securities regulator said on Tuesday Goldman Sachs failed to follow sections of the city's takeovers code when it acted as financial adviser for Wing Hang Bank Ltd in a $5 billion offer for the Hong Kong lender in 2014.

Goldman's "conduct fell far short of the standards expected" as the New York-based firm did not comply with restrictions on research on Wing Hang and executed trades in securities of the Hong Kong lender without making proper disclosures, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's second-biggest lender, started discussions to buy Wing Hang in 2013 and signed an exclusive agreement with major shareholders of the Hong Kong lender in 2014, the SFC said.

While it was an adviser for the deal, Goldman executed 111 trades in securities of Wing Hang before disclosing its non-compliance to the SFC in January 2014, the regulator said. It also issued four different research reports in breach of Hong Kong's rules, SFC added.

In a statement responding to the SFC censure, Goldman said: "Upon becoming aware of the issue we immediately reported the matter to the SFC and undertook necessary remedial measures." (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Muralikumar Anantharaman)