* Goldman's conduct "fell far short" of expected
standards-SFC
* Goldman self-reported non compliance to HK regulator
* US firm breached HK rules on trading, research on Wing
Hang Bank
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong's securities
regulator said on Tuesday Goldman Sachs failed to follow
sections of the city's takeovers code when it acted as financial
adviser for Wing Hang Bank Ltd in a $5 billion offer for the
Hong Kong lender in 2014.
Goldman's "conduct fell far short of the standards expected"
as the New York-based firm did not comply with restrictions on
research on Wing Hang and executed trades in securities of the
Hong Kong lender without making proper disclosures, the
Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp, Singapore's
second-biggest lender, started discussions to buy Wing Hang in
2013 and signed an exclusive agreement with major shareholders
of the Hong Kong lender in 2014, the SFC said.
While it was an adviser for the deal, Goldman executed 111
trades in securities of Wing Hang before disclosing its
non-compliance to the SFC in January 2014, the regulator said.
It also issued four different research reports in breach of Hong
Kong's rules, SFC added.
In a statement responding to the SFC censure, Goldman said:
"Upon becoming aware of the issue we immediately reported the
matter to the SFC and undertook necessary remedial measures."
