HONG KONG Feb 3 Guangzhou R&F Properties , one of the mainland's largest developers, said on Friday that contract sales in January fell more than half compared to the same period last year.

The company reported sales of 1.23 billion yuan ($195 million) in January, down 57 percent from 2.84 billion yuan the same month in 2011. It was also a drop of 59 percent compared with December 2011's 3.03 billion in sales.

Though the results were subject to seasonal variation because Lunar New Year, traditionally a slow time for property sales, fell in January this year but in February in 2011, markets are jittery over reports of very weak sales at the start of this year.

Guangzhou R&F Properties missed its sales target last year and saw sales for the year drop 6.8 percent. With the company's shares down 33 percent in the last 52 weeks, investors have reflected much of the downturn. Its shares were trading up 3.8 percent shortly before the close of trade Friday.

