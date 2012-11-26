HONG KONG Nov 26 Hong Kong is looking to change
the way it sets benchmark lending rates, following a review
sparked by the Libor scandal that rocked the financial industry
earlier this year.
The Hong Kong Association of Banks (HKAB) said on Monday
that it is considering a series of reforms to the Hong Kong
Interbank Offered Rate (Hibor), including bringing in a formal
code of conduct and reducing the number of rates it publishes.
Faith in the way benchmarks like Hibor are determined
plummeted after Barclays was fined 290 million pounds
($464 million) by UK and U.S. regulators in June for rigging
Libor. Other banks are still under investigation for possible
manipulation.
The rates are meant to be a measure of banks' wholesale
funding costs, however the Libor probe revealed some bank
traders tried to manipulate them so they could profit from bets
on interest rate derivatives.
The HKAB said a review carried out by the city's Treasury
Markets Association found the current Hibor fixing mechanism
meant it was less likely to be manipulated than Libor, although
there were areas that could be improved.
"The Hibor fixing mechanism remains sound," said Henry Cheng
of the Treasury Markets Association who carried out the review.
"The key point of these proposals are to make sure the mechanism
can be sustained."
The UK's Financial Services Authority announced reforms to
the Libor system in September that included cutting the number
of rates calculated from 150 to just 20 and tighter auditing of
banks that contribute the data.
The HKAB is the first banking association in Asia to publish
similar reforms.
Currently, Hibor rates are set across 15 different
maturities, ranging from overnight to 12 months. The HKAB is
looking to cut the number of maturities to seven, focusing on
those that are most commonly used as reference rates.
It will also look at formalising a code of conduct for the
20 banks that provide the rates Hibor is calculated from.
Hibor is used to price a range of financial products in Hong
Kong like credit card rates and mortgages.
A similar review of benchmark rates is also underway in
Singapore, where the central bank has ordered lenders to review
the way rates are set for interbank lending and non-deliverable
foreign exchange contracts.
The HKAB is now going to consult with the industry on these
recommendations and will provide a report to the Hong Kong
Monetary Authority by the end of the year.