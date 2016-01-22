* HK$18.5 bln Q4 income vs Q3's HK$63.8 bln fund loss
* HK 2015 equities loss at HK$5 bln vs 2014's HK$6.5 bln
gain
* Forex loss at HK$44.9 bln vs 2014's HK$52.7 bln loss
* Volatile market to continue for some time - HKMA chief
(Add details, comment)
HONG KONG, Jan 22 Hong Kong's Exchange Fund,
which is used to back the Hong Kong dollar, posted an investment
loss of HK$18.3 billion ($2.35 billion) in 2015, its first time
in the red since 2008, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
said on Friday.
The figure compared with a HK$44.7 billion investment gain
in 2014. The Exchange Fund in November posted an investment loss
of HK$36.8 billion for the first nine months of 2015.
The investment return for 2015 was -0.6 percent in an
adverse financial environment, compared to 1.4 percent in 2014.
"Barely a few weeks into 2016, we have already observed
further turbulence in the global financial markets, which once
again underscored the imbalance and instability of the current
global financial conditions," Chief Executive Norman Chan said.
"The financial markets may continue to see wide fluctuations
for some time. Facing an even more complex and difficult
investment environment, the HKMA will continue to manage the
Exchange Fund prudently and make suitable defensive moves in
response to market changes."
Among the defensive moves deployed were a shorter bond
portfolio duration, greater holdings of cash, and cuts in non-US
dollar assets, the HKMA said.
Hong Kong's central bank had said on Monday it had no plans
to change the Hong Kong dollar's peg to the U.S. currency,
despite recent market volatility.
The HKMA is the key manager of the Exchange Fund, which is
under the control of the financial secretary and invests in
equities, bonds, foreign exchange and other securities and
assets.
($1=7.7897 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)