HONG KONG Nov 1The Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) stepped into the currency market again on Thursday by
selling HK$2.3 billion ($296.77 million) in Hong Kong dollars as
the local currency repeatedly hit the top end of its
trading range.
According to Reuters data, the latest intervention
will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on
clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to
HK$170.755 billion on Nov. 5.
It was the seventh intervention from the HKMA in two weeks.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the
currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong
Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at
0445 GMT.
