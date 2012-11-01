HONG KONG Nov 1The Hong Kong Monetary Authority
(HKMA) stepped into the currency market for a second time on
Thursday by selling HK$2.3 billion ($300 million) in Hong Kong
dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong
end of its trading range.
Earlier in the day, the HKMA sold HK$2.3 billion in Hong
Kong dollars into the market. The latest move brought the total
injection for the day to HK$4.6 billion as of 0950 GMT.
According to Reuters data, the latest intervention
will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on
clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to
HK$173.08 billion on Nov. 5.
It was the eighth intervention from the HKMA in two weeks.
The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but
can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. dollar. Under the
currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong
Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.
The currency traded at 7.7500 against the U.S. dollar at
0959 GMT.
($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)