HONG KONG Dec 14 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) stepped into the currency market on Friday, selling HK$3.1 billion ($400 million) in Hong Kong dollars as the local currency repeatedly hit the strong end of its trading range.

According to Reuters data, the latest intervention will lift the aggregate balance - the sum of balances on clearing accounts maintained by banks with the HKMA - to HK$241.915 billion on Dec. 18.

It was the seventh injection this week, bringing the total amount to $12.031 billion worth of Hong Kong dollars since Oct. 20.

The Hong Kong dollar is pegged at 7.8 to the U.S. dollar but can trade between 7.75 and 7.85 to the U.S. currency. Under the currency peg, the HKMA is obliged to intervene when the Hong Kong dollar hits 7.75 or 7.85 to keep the band intact.

The currency traded at 7.7501 against the U.S. dollar at 0937 GMT. ($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)